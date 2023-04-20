Andy Carroll was given the marching orders after he attempted to recreate Diego Maradona's 'hand of god' goal against Luton Town in the Championship.

Carroll tried to score with his hand

Ex-Liverpool star got sent off after receiving his second yellow

Reading had to play with 10 players for more than 30 minutes

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reading striker was cheered from the stands after he scored the opener against Luton Town in a Championship fixture on Wednesday evening. However, he soon became a villain when he was sent off in the 56th minute with a second booking by referee Tim Robinson. When it looked like he had doubled the lead with another header he actually used his hand to score in an attempt to recreate Diego Maradona's famous 'Hand of God' goal.

PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Due to Carroll's brain fade moment, Reading had to play more than 30 minutes with a man down. This allowed Luton Town to get a firmer grip on the match and their incessant efforts to equalise finally found fruition in the 81st minute when Carlton Morris found the net. Reading could have got some much-needed breathing space if they had kept Luton at bay but now find themselves reeling at the 22nd spot on the league standings with three games left to play.

WHAT NEXT? Carroll, who has scored nine goals for the club this season, must sit out the next game against Coventry this weekend after seeing red.