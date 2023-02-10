Is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Chelsea amid MLS links? Graham Potter delivers transfer update on striker

- Forward slipping down pecking order
- Game time may be limited
- Has seen move to America mooted
WHAT HAPPENED? The Gabonese frontman has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, to the point that he has been left out of the Blues’ 25-man Champions League squad. With opportunities seemingly set to be limited for the 33-year-old, it has been suggested that – having already played for Chelsea and Barcelona in European leagues this season – he could be lured to America by the likes of LAFC.
WHAT THEY SAID: Potter has, however, told reporters when asked if Aubameyang is edging his way towards an imminent exit: “No, nothing to report. He has been training with us this week, training with us well. He has been supporting his team-mates and while he is here, he is doing what he needs to do.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang has taken in just 17 appearances for Chelsea, scoring three goals, since he returned to English football from Barcelona, but could come into contention for a derby date with West Ham on Saturday as fellow forward Raheem Sterling is nursing a knock. Potter said when asked for a fitness update on his squad: “Wesley [Fofana] has been training with the team, Denis [Zakaria] has been training with the team. We've had a little setback with Raheem, he is doubtful. He got a kick in training. Mateo [Kovacic] is training with the team but it'll be too soon for him.”
WHAT NEXT? Chelsea head into a meeting with the Hammers at the London Stadium sat ninth in the Premier League table, 10 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification.
