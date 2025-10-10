Fans will be looking closely at the AFC World Cup 2026 qualifying schedule, with Iraq vs Indonesia going head-to-head on October 11.

Both nations have shown tremendous progress in recent years, and this matchup at King Abdullah Sports City promises to deliver drama, intensity, and a roaring atmosphere. Iraq, known for its passionate fanbase and attacking style, will face an ambitious Indonesian side eager to prove its credentials on the continental stage. With valuable World Cup qualifying points at stake, this is a clash that’s expected to capture attention across Asia and beyond.

Whether you’re a devoted Iraq supporter, an Indonesian fan traveling to back Garuda, or a neutral looking to enjoy top-class Asian football, GOAL has everything you need. From ticket availability and pricing to the best resale options, here’s how to grab the cheapest seats for this must-watch AFC World Cup qualifier.

When is Iraq vs Indonesia?

The match is part of the AFC fourth round qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the iconic King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, one of the premier football venues in the region.

Date Match Location Tickets 11 October 2025, 20:30 Iraq vs Indonesia — AFC World Cup 2026 Qualifier King Abdullah Sports City, Jeddah Tickets from SAR48

Where to buy Iraq vs Indonesia tickets?

Tickets for this high-energy fixture are in demand, with thousands of fans expected to pack the stands in Jeddah. Here’s where to get yours:

Official Federation Channels: Ticket sales for Iraq’s AFC qualifiers are typically managed through official Iraqi Football Association outlets or local organizing partners.

Verified resale platforms: You can also secure tickets through Ticombo, where prices currently start from just SAR48.

With the match just around the corner, tickets are expected to sell out quickly — so fans are encouraged to book early to secure their seats.

How much are Iraq vs Indonesia tickets?

Ticket prices for the AFC World Cup Qualifiers vary by category and seat location. For the Iraq vs Indonesia clash:

Category 2: Around SAR26, the most affordable tickets currently available.

Around SAR26, the most affordable tickets currently available. Category 1: Around SAR60–80 for premium seating closer to the pitch.

Around SAR60–80 for premium seating closer to the pitch. Hospitality / VIP: Premium options may exceed SAR300 depending on availability and packages.

Fans can typically buy up to six tickets per person via official outlets. On resale platforms like Ticombo, prices may fluctuate based on demand, seat location, and match proximity but starting from SAR48, this fixture remains one of the best-value tickets in the qualifiers.

Are Iraq vs Indonesia tickets sold out?

As of early October 2025, tickets are still available across most categories. However, with the popularity of both national teams and the match being held at a top-tier stadium, lower-priced sections are expected to sell out soon.

If official tickets are no longer available, Ticombo remains a reliable option for verified resale tickets, just be sure to buy early before prices rise closer to match day.

With thousands of Iraqi and Indonesian fans expected to attend, booking early is the best way to lock in the cheapest seats and enjoy what’s set to be an unforgettable night of Asian football in Jeddah.