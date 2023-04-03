Interim Chelsea coach Bruno Saltor reveals how players reacted to Graham Potter sacking

Chelsea’s star-studded squad “will be sad” to see Graham Potter leave, says Bruno Saltor, with the Blues making another managerial change.

Blues sacked manager on Sunday

Took in just 31 games at the helm

Spaniard now in temporary charge

WHAT HAPPENED? With progress proving hard to come by at Stamford Bridge this season, despite some £600 million ($743m) being invested across two transfer windows, a second coaching casualty of the campaign has bid farewell to west London. Potter inherited the reins at Chelsea from Champions League winner Thomas Tuchel, but collected just 12 wins from his 31 games at the helm and was ushered through the exits on Sunday evening in a decision that left many of those in the playing department shocked.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bruno, who formed part of Potter's backroom team, has now taken interim charge of the Blues and said when asked how those at his disposal have reacted to the news of a sudden departure: “They will be sad because they know the level of human being Graham is.”

The Spaniard, who also worked with Potter at Brighton, added when asked if he has been in contact with an ousted coach and if he is ready to fill a demanding role: “I just spoke to Graham five minutes ago. Obviously it has been a difficult 24 hours for all of us, the staff and families and now we have to live with the situation. If I am here right now, it's because Graham and the club thought it was the right step. It's a sad day for the staff because Graham and Billy [Reid] are two top coaches, top people and I have to be as professional as I can to prepare for the game as best we can."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bruno went on reveal that he has been in touch with Chelsea’s ownership team, saying: “I've spoken to them, they have been supportive. I am focused on tomorrow's game.” He added when asked if he would be willing to take charge of Chelsea on a permanent basis, despite having never previously filled a managerial role: “It's something I can't control. I'm focused on what I can control.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea, who have slipped to 11th in the Premier League table, will be back in action on Tuesday when they take in a testing home date against Liverpool. A trip to Wolves then comes on Saturday before the Blues travel to Real Madrid for the first leg of a heavyweight Champions League quarter-final clash.