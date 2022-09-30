Inter vs Roma: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Roma on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States and India.

Inter are set to take on Roma in a big Serie A clash at San Siro on Saturday. The Nerazzurri succumbed to a shock defeat to Udinese in their last outing and will be looking to get back to winning ways in front of their home fans as club football resumes following the international break. They have had a shaky start to their league campaign as they sit in the seventh spot with 12 points from seven matches.

Jose Mourinho's Roma also head into this fixture off the back of a narrow defeat to Atalanta. They are a rung higher in the standings than their opponents but a win could propel them into the top four. They last won against Inter in Serie A back in February 2017 and the Portuguese would love to correct that record on Saturday.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Roma date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Roma Date: October 1, 2022 Kick-off: 5:00pm BST / 1:00pm ET / 9:30 pm IST Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs Roma on TV & live stream online

In the United States, the match can be live streamed through Paramount+.

BT Sport 2 are showing the game in the UK, with a live stream option available on the BT Player.

In India, the Sports -18 Network has the exclusive rights to broadcast Serie A, with steaming on Voot Select..

Country TV Channel Stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport app US NA Paramount+ India Sports18 - 1, Sports18 - 1 HD Voot Select

Inter team news and squad

Inter will continue to miss the services of Romelu Lukaku who is still nursing a thigh injury. So, Edin Dzeko will partner Lautaro Martinez up front.

Hakan Calhanoglu might return and feature in the latter stages of the match. Henrikh Mkhitaryan should continue to start in midfield alongside Nicolo Barella. Croatian Marcelo Brozovic is unavailable due to suspension but also because he has a thigh injury that he picked up during the international break.

Samir Handanovic should start between the sticks and is likely to be shielded by a back-three of Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij and Alessandro Bastoni, with Denzel Dumfries on the right flank.

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Handanovic, Cordaz. Defenders Dumfries, De Vrij, Bellanova, Acerbi, Dimarco, D'Ambrosio, Darmian, Skriniar, Bastoni. Midfielders Gagliardini, Gosens, Asllani, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Barella. Forwards Dzeko, Martinez, Correa.

Roma team news and squad

Mourinho will continue to miss the services of Georginio Wijnaldum and Rick Karsdorp as they are long-term absentees. Apart from the duo, everyone else is available for selection.

Tammy Abraham should lead the line and he is likely to be joined by Nicolo Zaniolo and Paulo Dybala.

Nemanja Matic and Bryan Cristante should slot in at the centre of the park. Elsewhere, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling and Roger Ibanez should form a three-man backline to shield Rui Patricio in goal.