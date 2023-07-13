'We know there's this risk' - Inter offer update on Andre Onana as Man Utd continue pursuit of goalkeeper

Inter boss Simone Inzaghi has confirmed that he will call goalkeeper Andre Onana up for pre-season training amid talks with Man United over a deal.

Inter are ready to sell Onana

Italians want £51m for Cameroonian

Man Utd have agreed terms with the player

WHAT HAPPENED? Onana has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford over the past several weeks, and indeed talks are believed to be at an advanced stage. However a deal still hasn't been confirmed and Inzaghi is intent on calling the Cameroonian up for pre-season training.

WHAT THEY SAID: “He’s an Inter player, tomorrow (Thursday) he’ll be among the players called up for pre-season," said Inzaghi. "We know the transfer window is unpredictable and that all Italian clubs have to sell before they can buy.

“We know there’s this risk (he goes) but at the same time, I’m calm about it all because the club and the owners have reassured me that this year we’ll have a competitive Inter.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Onana could still remain at San Siro for another season, with Inter reportedly seeking in the region of €60m (£51m/$67m) plus for Onana. United thus far haven't reached that figure.

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA? The Cameroonian is said to have agreed terms with United, but is still waiting for the two clubs to close the deal.