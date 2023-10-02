'It is really crazy the number of games we have played' - Lionel Messi's Inter Miami boss Tata Martino says his players are drained 'physically and mentally'

Inter Miami are suffering from match congestion and are 'physically and mentally' drained, says head coach Tata Martino.

Match congestion hurting players

Messi out injured

Four matches left in regular season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Herons have played 17 matches in 73 days since both Martino and Lionel Messi arrived at the club, averaging just over four days of rest between matches played. That includes travel across the USA, training sessions and recovery - and for Martino, it's not enough for his side.

Miami were without three starting players in Messi, Jordi Alba and Diego Gomez this past Saturday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It is really crazy the number of games we have played," Martino said. "Most have been critical games, which are draining physically and mentally. What our team did [against NYCFC] was valiant. We were missing key players and we kept fighting, kept trying to salvage the game. When we took over, this team was in last place and these young men have put us in position to have a chance at the playoffs. The Chicago game will be extremely critical."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Miami have just four matches left in the regular season, and currently find themselves outside the 2023 MLS playoffs. They're at a point where they will seemingly need to win-out the remainder of their matches, and get some help from opponents above them in the table as well.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Next matches MLS CHI MIA Info MLS DC NYC Info

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The Herons take on the Chicago Fire on October 4 before a quick turnaround against Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati on October 7.