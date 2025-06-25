Inter Miami's Lionel Messi still reigns as MLS reveals 2025 salaries - Atlanta United FC's Miguel Almirón, San Diego FC’s Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano surge into top five

MLS has released its first official salary figures for the 2025 season, with Inter Miami's Messi keeping his spot as the league's highest-paid player

WHAT HAPPENED

The first official MLS Players Association's salary data release for 2025 confirms that Lionel Messi remains the league's most expensive player, with a total compensation of $20.4 million. The top five now includes two newcomers, with Miguel Almiron earning $7.87 million after returning to Atlanta United following his stint with Newcastle United, and Hirving "Chucky" Lozano making $7.63 million as San Diego FC's marquee signing for their inaugural season. Jonathan Bamba joins the top earners at $5.58 million after signing with Chicago Fire FC this winter.

THE FULL TOP TEN LIST

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): $20,446,667

2. Lorenzo Insigne (Toronto FC): $15,400,000

3. Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami): $8,774,996

4. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United): $7,871,000

5. Chucky Lozano (San Diego FC): $7,633,333

6. Federico Bernardeschi (Toronto FC): $6,295,381

7. Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls): $6,035,625

8. Jordi Alba (Inter Miami): $6,000,000

9. Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy): $5,779,688

10. Jonathan Bamba (Chicago Fire): $5,581,806

THE BIGGER PICTURE

These salary figures demonstrate MLS's continued financial evolution and growing ability to attract international talent at premium price points.

WHAT’S NEXT?

With the 2025 season already underway, these high-earning players will face immediate pressure to justify their significant salaries through on-field performance.