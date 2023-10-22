Luis Suarez incoming? Inter Miami boss Tata Martino confirms striker Josef Martinez will leave the club

Gerardo 'Tata' Martino confirmed that Josef Martinez is not in Inter Miami's plans amid reports linking the club to legendary striker Luis Suarez.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez did not travel with Inter Miami for Saturday's MLS finale against Charlotte FC, a 1-0 loss for the Herons. Martinez scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for the club in all competitions this season and, after the match, Martino confirmed that all involved were set to move on.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Josef didn’t travel because it would be very difficult for him to continue with our club next season," Martino said. "We spoke, and the wisest decision was for him not to travel for this last game and not take a totally unnecessary risk.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez's potential exit comes amid reports linking the club to Suarez, who had his best days alongside Lionel Messi at Barcelona. Messi has already been joined by the likes of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in Miami and Suarez's current club, Gremio, have already agreed to let him depart in December, paving the way for an MLS move.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER MIAMI? Having already been eliminated from playoff contention, Inter Miami will head to China for a brief tour before starting their offseason.