Inter looking at more targets than Arsenal's Folarin Balogun but not interested in Romelu Lukaku, says director Piero Ausilio

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter are currently the frontrunners to sign the USMNT forward after Arsenal rejected a bid from Monaco worth €30 million (£26m/$33m) on Monday. The Gunners could reduce their asking price of €50m (£43m/$55m) to €40m (£34m/$44m) as the transfer deadline day approaches. In the meantime, the Serie A giants are exploring other striker options as confirmed by the club's sporting director Piero Ausilio, although they are not considering re-signing Romelu Lukaku.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Sport Mediaset, Ausilio said: "We're looking for someone who can score goals. Balogun? He is one of the possibilities, but we're not just following him. Lukaku? I'm not interested."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: In case Inter miss out on Balogun, they have identified Udinese forward Beto who is valued at €30m and Porto's Mehdi Taremi, who is also wanted by Tottenham if Harry Kane leaves for Bayern Munich. Alvaro Morata's name was also on the club's shortlist but the Spaniard is close to extending his stay at Atletico Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR INTER? Simone Inzaghi's side will be next seen in action in an international friendly against Red Bull Salzburg on Wednesday.