Inter striker Lautaro chasing 'dream' move as former Racing star makes future pledge

Inter striker Lautaro Martinez hopes that a “dream” move will form part of his future, with the Argentine frontman eager to return to Racing.

Argentine forward starring in Italy

Tied to a long-term contract

Wants career to go full circle

WHAT HAPPENED? Time is very much on the South American’s side when it comes to retracing steps back to his homeland as he is just 25 years of age. Martinez continues to star in Italy for now, with 79 goals recorded across 194 appearances for Serie A giants Inter, but he is making no secret of the fact that he sees his professional career going full circle.

WHAT THEY SAID: Lautaro has told TyC Sports of potentially linking up with Racing again: “It would be a dream for me to return there. I have many good memories on that pitch and of that people, who love me. I can’t say when, but I wish to go back to Argentina and play for them again some day.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lautaro stepped out of Racing’s youth system to make 60 appearances for the club, with an impressive 27-goal haul allowing him to attract attention from leading sides in Europe.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR LAUTARO? Inter tied the Argentina international, who will be looking to form part of his country’s plans at the 2022 World Cup, to a new contract in October of last year that is due to keep him at San Siro until at least the summer of 2026.