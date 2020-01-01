Inter and Croatia star Brozovic tests positive for Covid-19

The Croatian Football Federation announced the positive test result for the Inter midfielder on Friday

midfielder Marcelo Brozovic has tested positive for coronavirus while on international duty with .

The Croatian Football Federation (HNS) announced Brozovic's Covid-19 result on Friday, along with a member of staff, and confirmed he is in self-isolation.

Additional testing took place prior to Saturday's Nations League clash with after Croatia defender Domagoj Vida returned a positive test in Istanbul on Wednesday.

More teams

"The test results showed two positive results, for the national team member Marcelo Brozovic and a staff member of the national team," a statement read.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

"Both were immediately isolated from the other members of the national team. Inter were informed of the positive test."

Vida was informed of his positive test during the midweek showdown with .

In addition to Brozovic and Vida's diagnosis, Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed that forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for coronavirus after initial confusion over the star's test result.

The EFA originally announced on Friday that Salah had tested positive before later deleting the statement and putting out a different announcement, saying three players from and their opponents on Saturday, Togo, tested positive and will have a second test before the match.

But a follow-up statement from the EFA later on Friday confirmed that Salah's second swab had also come back positive, meaning the 28-year-old will now be forced into self-isolation.

"Egyptian National Team and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has undergone a second test, and the results have confirmed that Salah tested positive for Covid-19," an EFA statement said.

"All necessary medical precautions have been taken in line with the global medical protocol and under the supervision of Dr. Mohamed Sutan, Head of the Medical Committee at the EFA as well as Dr. Mohamed Abou El Ela, Egyptian National Team doctor.

"While the first swab offered a positive result, the Egyptian FA has decided to carry out a second test to confirm the result.

"Salah is keeping a high spirit and is not showing any symptoms of the virus. He has been isolated and the National Team's doctor is currently liaising with Dr. Jim Moxon, head of Liverpool FC's medical staff, regarding this matter."

Article continues below

It has also emerged that Saturday's friendly between and in could be cancelled after four Korean players tested positive for the virus.

Ulsan Hyundai's Jo Hyeonwoo, Busan's Lee Dongjun, Frieburg's Kwon Changhoon and Kazan's Hwang Inbeom were the footballers who gave the positive result after a post-training check.

The rest of the Korean squad will now be subjected to tests prior to the match and if more infections are detected, the contest could be called off.