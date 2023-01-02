Injury or tactical? Van Dijk hauled off at half-time as Liverpool struggle at Brentford

Virgil van Dijk was substituted at half-time during his side's Premier League clash against Brentford on Monday, sparking fears he may be injured.

WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool found themselves trailing 2-0 at half-time and the Dutch defender did not emerge for the second period, with Joel Matip taking his place. The centre-back eventually came out of the Liverpool tunnel and had his right leg strapped up.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is not yet known if Van Dijk was taken off because of the problem with his leg or if coach Jurgen Klopp decided to replace him because of his and the Reds' disappointing start to the game. Five minutes into the second half, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back for the visitors.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? After the clash against Brentford, the Reds will take on Wolves in the Premier League on January 7.