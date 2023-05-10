Incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino planning key role for Mason Mount despite his uncertain future

Mason Mount is set to be handed a key role under Mauricio Pochettino at Chelsea despite uncertainty surrounding his future at the club.

  • Mount's future uncertain
  • Interest from Arsenal and Liverpool
  • Pochettino is a big fan

WHAT HAPPENED? Pochettino's appointment as the Blues' new head coach is imminent and the Argentine is keen to work with the midfielder, who he views as a potentially integral figure in his system. According to the Daily Mail, it's Mount's work rate and technical ability in particular that have stood out to the incoming manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mount is out of contract in 12 months' time and there has been little progress made in talks over a new deal. As a result, the likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been credited with an interest in the midfielder, and GOAL revealed that Arsenal have also held talks over the player.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 24-year-old has struggled to find his best form this season, although he has still contributed three goals and six assists in all competitions. Mount is set to miss the remainder of the 2022-23 campaign following surgery on a pelvic issue.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Mason Mount Chelsea 2022/23GettyMauricio PochettinoGetty

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Pochettino could be appointed by the end of the week, and his potential new club will be back in action on Saturday against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.

