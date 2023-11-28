In-form Stellenbosch overtake Kaizer Chiefs after iKapa Derby win against rock-bottom Cape Town Spurs

Stellenbosch FC grabbed three vital points to remain in the Premier Soccer League title chasing pack, defeating struggling Cape Town Spurs 3-0.

Stellenbosch adds to Spurs' woes

The Cape Winelands side keep contention for title hopes alive

Urban Warriors head back to the drawing board

WHAT HAPPENED: Spurs entered the game aiming for their second league win of the campaign, while Stellies were determined to sustain their ascent in the top half of the table, firmly positioned among the contenders for the title at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Right from the beginning, Spurs showed vulnerabilities in defence, resulting in an eighth-minute goal by Iqraam Reyners. This gave the Cape Winelands side the lead, an advantage they successfully maintained heading into the halftime break.

Trailing by a goal, Ernst Middendorp brought in the seasoned Surprise Ralani and Lubeni Haukongo to bolster the team's attack and defence, respectively.

Their presence in the second half had a significant impact, instilling confidence in Spurs as they launched more assertive attacks in pursuit of an equaliser. Unfortunately, their challenges deepened when Jayden Adams' header from the right side of the six-yard box extended Stellies' lead to 2-0.

Darrel Matsheke compounded Spurs' difficulties by scoring a third goal in the 79th minute to secure the Cape derby bragging rights.

GOAL MOTM: Adams walks away with GOAL's Man of the Match for his successful contribution to Stellies' victory, earning a 79.8 rating in the Top Players & Ratings section.

WINNER: Stellenbosch takes the victory of the day for showcasing a poised performance and sustaining their momentum as contenders in the title race.

LOSER: In contrast, the situation for Spurs is less optimistic, as the Urban Warriors continue to grapple with challenges, languishing rock bottom of the standings with a disappointing record of 12 losses in 13 matches.

WHAT’S NEXT FOR SPURS AND STELLIES: Up next on the cards for Middendorp’s chargers is an away clash against title chasers Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld on December 13.

While, Stellies shift focus to Carling Knockout Cup action in a semi-final match-up against Richards Bay in Durban on December 2.