'Nothing is decided yet' - Ilkay Gundogan talks Manchester City future after scoring twice in FA Cup win

Ilkay Gundogan scored a brace in the FA Cup final and then insisted "nothing is decided" on his Manchester City future.

Gundogan scored two volleys

City beat United 2-1

Midfielder has been linked with Milan and Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? Gundogan was central to City's victory over United, opening the scoring after 13 seconds with a stunning volley that will go down in history as the fastest goal in FA Cup final history, before then scoring a second volley after Bruno Fernandes had equalised from the penalty spot. He was asked about his future after the game, but he claims that no decision has been made, with City still to play the Champions League final against Inter next weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: "To be honest I don't need these kinds of days to feel appreciated and special," he told BBC Sport. "I know that, that's why I've been here for 7 years, with all the ups and downs I've had had. Nothing is decided yet so we will see what will happen."

Boss Pep Guardiola also spoke after the game, confirming that he wants Gundogan to sign a new deal. He said: "Hopefully. I wish."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gundogan's contract expires in June and he has subsequently been linked with a number of clubs, including AC Milan and Arsenal.

WHAT NEXT? City face Inter in next weekend's Champions League final, and Gundogan's future may become clearer after the showpiece in Turkey.