Ibrahimovic suggests Mbappe's parents should 'shut up' as he questions PSG star's decision to snub Real Madrid transfer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has questioned Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub Real Madrid and stay in Paris while suggesting his parents should keep quiet.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former PSG striker has shared his thoughts on Mbappe's decision to turn down a summer move to Real Madrid in favour of signing a new contract at Parc des Princes. Mbappe committed his future to the Ligue 1 champions through to 2025 in the summer, bringing to an end a long-running saga, but Ibrahimovic feels his career development would have been better served had he made the jump to Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He made the right choice for Paris not for himself. Because he put himself in a situation where he is more important than the club. And the club gave him the keys for that. But you are never bigger than a club. But when a child becomes strong, he can easily earn money," The Milan striker told Canal Plus.

"So his parents become lawyers, agents, coaches. From one thing they become another. And that's the problem. That's when you lose your self-discipline and who you are. Today with this new generation, the parents, dad, mom who you want, they think they have become stars. They talk in the newspapers. But who do you think you are? Shut up. It is up to your son, the player, to work and have discipline."

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ibrahimovic added: "Mbappe, as a person I do not know him very well. As a player, he is fantastic. But when you lose discipline you lose your identity. There is a reason why Zidane is Zidane. Mbappe wants to imitate him? That he starts to want to progress. Not to be satisfied."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe's future remains the subject of speculation despite his contract extension. The striker has left the door open to a future move to Madrid and has seen working relationships at PSGbreak down this season. The Ligue 1 champions have also been forced to deny reports that Mbappe is looking to leave in January.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The forward and his PSG team take on Juventus in the Champions League on Wednesday and will be aiming to seal top spot in Group H. PSG and Benfica top the group on 11 points going into the final round of games but the Ligue 1 side have a superior goal difference.