Ibrahimovic declares 'I am Santa Claus, I bring gifts to AC Milan' amid rich goal-scoring form for Serie A leaders

Whether or not you believe in Father Christmas, the Swedish striker has certainly proven to be the gift that keeps on giving at San Siro

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has declared he is Santa Claus as he brings gifts to 27 children - his two in , and his 25 team-mates at .

The veteran striker has helped to steer the Rossoneri back towards a title challenge since returning for a second spell at the club in January.

The only unbeaten team in Europe's top-five leagues in games played since the 2019-20 shutdown in March caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Milan sit top with 34 points from 14 matches, exactly double the tally they had at the same stage last season.

More teams

Ibrahimovic has scored 10 goals in just six league games in 2020-21, but Milan have had a better win rate without him in the team (72.7 per cent) than with him (62.5 per cent) since his first game back at the club on January 6.

Still, the 39-year-old's impact on and off the pitch has helped turn Stefano Pioli's side into genuine contenders at least for a top-four finish, the seven-time champions of Europe having not played in the since the 2013-14 season.

The former and star feels like a gift that keeps on giving at the club where he has always been happiest.

34 - AC Milan have gained 34 points in 14 Serie A games so far, exactly twice the points earned by the Rossoneri at this stage of the competition last term (17 in 14 matches). Ride. #SerieATIM #MilanLazio pic.twitter.com/fRyx47btEa — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 23, 2020

"I never ask for anything for myself [at Christmas]," he told SportWeek . "I am Santa Claus. I am the one who brings gifts to all my 27 children: two are in Sweden and the other 25 are at Milanello.

"This year, huge congratulations for what we have done and what we're doing. We've lost very few games. I don't know if that's thanks to me, but I did do something, I brought something in."

9 - AC Milan have won eight of the first 10 games played in Serie A 2020/21: over the previous 86 seasons in the competition, the Rossoneri had won more at this point of the season only in 1954/55 (nine matches). #SampdoriaMilan pic.twitter.com/y6J54Bz3DX — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 6, 2020

Ibrahimovic has won 11 league titles in four different countries during a glittering career.

He has been acknowledged as Sweden's best footballer on 12 occasions, including this year, yet his highest finish in the Ballon d'Or standings was fourth back in 2013.

Article continues below

Still, Ibrahimovic claims he would not trade his 12 Guldbollen for Football's prize as he considers his longevity to be a great achievement.

"I wouldn't swap my 12 Guldbollen for one from France Football because, for me, they mean continuity," he said.

"I have seen many who have won the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, even the Ballon d'Or, had a wonderful year, fantastic, then later they disappeared, but I've been in the game for 25 years. Always at the top. It's a big difference."