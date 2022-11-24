'I love you' - Netherlands coach Van Gaal hugged by Senegalese reporter

A Senegalese reporter couldn't contain his emotions days after their defeat to the Netherlands, as he embraced the Dutch head coach.

Senegal defeated 2-0 by Netherlands

Reporter admitted admiration for Van Gaal

Two shared warm embrace afterwards

WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal was hosting a press conference on Thursday when reporter Papa Mahmoud Gueye admitted his longtime admiration for the coach. The Dutchman responded graciously to the gesture, moving down from the stage and beckoning Gueye towards him, before the two shared a warm embrace.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I don’t have any question for you," Gueye said. "It’s just an opportunity to tell you I’m a fan since 3 years old. I love you.”

“I’m going to give you a big hug after this," Van Gaal responded through an interpreter, "because I like that you say this and I mean that seriously. Because people don’t often say this to me. So we’ll give each other a big hug afterward.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gueye later revealed it was an honour to share the touching moment with Van Gaal, despite the Dutchman masterminding a narrow 2-0 victory over his side Senegal on Tuesday. The defeat leaves Senegal needing a win against hosts and fellow strugglers Qatar on matchday 2. Qatar started their World Cup campaign with defeat to Ecuador on opening day.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Netherlands' win over Senegal was the 15th consecutive World Cup game in which they remained unbeaten in regular time, breaking Germany's record run of 14 World Cup games without a loss in 90 minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR VAN GAAL? The Dutch manager will lead his side out against Ecuador on Friday, knowing a win will take them through to the round of 16.