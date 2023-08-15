'I identify with Neymar, not Lionel Messi' - Inter Miami new boy Facundo Farias explains his 'confrontational' style of play

New Inter Miami signing Facundo Farias says he identifies more with Neymar than fellow Argentine and team-mate Lionel Messi.

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami have signed the 20-year-old from Argentinian outfit Colon on a initial three-year deal, with options to extend that until 2027 and 2028. Despite admitting Messi is an "idol" of his, he believes he has more in common from a playing perspective with Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar - who is set to join Saudi outfit Al-Hilal. The youngster is also looking forward to testing himself in MLS and working under manager Gerardo "Tato" Martino.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am an aggressive midfielder, front, always forward. I identify with Neymar. I don't identify with Leo, but he is the idol of all Argentines," he said at his official presentation as a Miami player.

"I watched games, the team [Inter Miami] is very good. I feel comfortable on the whole attacking front, I'm available wherever Tata wants to put me and I can't wait to play my first minutes."

He added: "This is a very nice league, being in America is very nice. That Facu comes is also a motivation and I am happy for the project. Leo influences a lot but it is a more personal decision. We know the league is going to grow. I was seeing my teammates, I knew that several Argentines had come here. Leo asked us how we were and we already have our heads here, we have already changed clubs. I am available wherever Tata needs me. From central I've been doing very well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Farias is joining a side on the up. After losing 11 straight games, Miami have won five in a row following Messi's arrival at the club in July. They are now in the Leagues Cup semi-finals and are chasing silverware, with Messi having scored eight goals in his first five appearances. The youngster could learn a lot from Messi to help his own career, too.

WHAT NEXT? Farias will hope to make his Miami debut soon, if not on Tuesday in the Leagues Cup semi-final against the Philadelphia Union, then perhaps next week in the US Open Cup at FC Cincinnati.