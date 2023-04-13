'I have a very great affection' - Vinicius Junior can't wait for close friend Endrick to join Real Madrid and suggests he'll mentor Brazilian

Vinicius Junior recognises and showers praise for future Real Madrid teammate Endrick after their first leg win against Chelsea.

Real Madrid beat Chelsea in the UCL quarter-final first leg

Mutual admiration between Vinicius Jr and Endrick

Future together at Madrid

WHAT HAPPENED?

Real Madrid cruised to a 2-0 victory against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League. Vinicius Jr, voted as the Player of the Match, for his two assists in the game, spoke to Brazilian outlet TNT and was asked about his thoughts on Brazilian prodigy and future Real Madrid player, Endrick. The Brazilian had previously heaped praise for his fellow countryman and made a prediction that Real Madrid will be crowned champions of Europe again this season.

WHAT THEY SAID:

“Ah, yes. I saw him. I have a very great affection for him. I’m always supporting and cheering him on. I’m very happy for his title and for the goal he scored in the final. People are waiting for him to arrive already,” said Vinicius speaking to Brazilian outlet TNT (via Mundo Deportivo).

THE BIGGER PICTURE:

Real Madrid snapped up Brazilian prodigy, Endrick, from Palmeiras in December of last year amidst heavy competition. The club agreed a fixed fee of €35 million plus another €25 million in add-ons. The teenage striker will join Los Blancos in 2024, when he turns 18 years of age.

Following a slow start to his 2023 season, Endrick has helped Palmeiras win the Paulista Championship with a goal in the finals and secured his third major club title at just 16 years of age. The Brazilian prodigy spoke about his future club after the final win and made predictions about Vini Jr.

“I think that we, we, Real Madrid, will be winners of the Champions League and that Vini will be the best in the world,” Endrick said speaking to TNT Sports (via MARCA).

The Brazilian duo seems to be already forging a connection before sharing the dressing room at Madrid.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid will be hoping to complete the job away at Chelsea in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League on 18th of April after a comfortable 2-0 win at home. Vinicius Jr will want to continue his rich vein of form this season. The young Brazilian has been impressive again producing 32 direct goal contributions so far in all competitions and assisted both the goals against Chelsea in the first leg.