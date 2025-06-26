'Huge' reason Arsenal should go all out for Alexander Isak transfer revealed as ex-Gunners striker puts Newcastle star at same level as Erling Haaland

The “huge” reason why Arsenal should be going all in for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak has been explained by former Gunners star Paul Dickov.

On the back of three successive runners-up finishes in the Premier League, the north London giants are working on acquiring the final pieces of a title-winning jigsaw. A proven No.9 is considered to be an integral part of that puzzle.

That has been the case across several windows, with faith instead being shown in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz. The general consensus is that a more prolific presence is required at Emirates Stadium.

Various options are said to have been considered in the summer of 2025, from Viktor Gyokeres to Benjamin Sesko via Victor Osimhen. No deal has been done, meaning that a notable void in Mikel Arteta’s squad still needs to be filled.

Quizzed on who he would be targeting if put in charge of the purse strings at Arsenal, Dickov - speaking in association with Parhaatkasinot.fi - told GOAL: “Purely hypothetically, I would go for Isak. I don’t think they will be able to get him out of Newcastle, especially with the way Newcastle are and what they will be looking to do next season.

“He’s got everything. He’s up there with - completely different types of players - [Erling] Haaland as one of the best No.9s in the world. He can come short, he can link up play, he can run in behind, his movement is fantastic, he scores goals left foot, right foot, header. Away from Gyokeres and other players that have been linked, he’s got Premier League experience, which can be huge. If it was my money and you could get him out, he’d be the one.

“There is no doubt that Arsenal just fell short over the last couple of years by not having that out and out No.9. The problem they’ve got is that there are not many out there of top quality. People are having a go at Arsenal and Mikel, saying they haven’t gone out there and got one, but you could go and get 10-15 No.9s but not of the quality that you need.

“The players that they are being linked with look like proven goalscorers but at the same time, it’s a gamble spending a lot of money on somebody that doesn’t have Premier League experience.”

Isak appears unlikely to leave Newcastle any time soon, and is reported to come with a £150 million ($206m) price tag, while Arsenal are reportedly yet to meet the demands of Sporting when it comes to Gyokeres - another Sweden international with plenty of suitors.