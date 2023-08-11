Huge blow for Man City! Kevin De Bruyne forced off with injury during Premier League opener against Burnley

Manchester City were dealt a worrying blow when captain Kevin De Bruyne was forced off with injury after just 23 minutes of their opening league game.

  • De Bruyne pulls up with injury
  • Replaced by Kovacic
  • Guardiola sweating over key man's fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? The brilliant Belgian pulled up after just 21 minutes of City's match against Burnley on Friday night. It was immediately apparent that the midfielder would have to be subbed as he passed the captain's armband over to Kyle Walker, before being replaced by Mateo Kovacic moments later.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne and City fans will hope that it is not a recurrence of the hamstring injury which forced him to leave June's Champions League final after just 35 minutes.

WHAT NEXT? Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a positive update from his medical staff at full time.

