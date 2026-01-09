This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
FA Cup
team-logoWrexham
SToK Cae Ras
team-logoNottingham Forest
BYPASS GEO-RESTRICTED CONTENT WITH NORDVPN
James Freemantle

Can Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham cause an FA Cup upset against Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest? Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Wrexham and Nottingham Forest, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The ongoing fairytale story of English Championship team Wrexham could see another chapter written here in the FA Cup against Premier League strugglers Nottingham Forest.  

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAFubo USA
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Bypass georestrictions with a Virtual Private NetworkGet NordVPN

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest kick-off time

crest
FA Cup - FA Cup
SToK Cae Ras

Today's game between Wrexham and Nottingham Forest will kick off on 9 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT. 

Match context

Wrexham are on 41 points in the Championship table, just a point behind the playoff places after 26 matches of a marathon 46-match season. Promotion to the promised land of the Premier League remains a realistic dream, but the opportunity to spring an FA Cup upset will be their focus here at least. They're flying high on confidence with four wins on the bounce in the league. Striker Sam Smith has been on the score sheet in each of the last two outings.

Forest, on the other hand, arrested a dismal run of four consecutive EPL defeats on Wednesday to claim a crucial win against West Ham, a result which sees Sean Dyche's team climb seven points clear of the Hammers and the relegation zone. 

Team news & squads

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest Probable lineups

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Parkinson

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Dyche

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Form

WRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

0