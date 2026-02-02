Mid-table Udinese host high-flying Roma in the Serie A on Monday, and it's not a H2H battle they tend to enjoy.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Udinese vs Roma as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Udinese vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Bluenergy Stadium - Stadio Friuli

Udinese vs Roma kicks off on 2 Feb 2026 at 14:45 EST and 19:45 GMT.

Match preview

Roma have dominated this fixture in recent years and arrive in Udine high on confidence, conceding just 13 goals all season. That's the best record in Serie A.

Udinese have struggled to keep the goals out all season, conceding 34. Only the current bottom two and Torino boast a worse record in that regard.

Getty Images

Injury news, suspensions, key facts

Roma have won the last six Serie A meetings with Udinese, conceding just three times in that run.

Both teams have lengthy injury lists. The hosts will be without Hassane Kamara, Jakub Piotrowski, Adam Buksa and Nicolo Zaniolo.

Artem Dovbyk, Evan Ferguson, Kouadio Kone, Mario Hermoso, Paulo Dybala and Stephan El Shaarawy all miss out for Roma.

Argentine star Matias Soule has six goals and four assists for Roma in Serie A this term.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Udinese vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: