Two familiar foes collide again at Molineux Stadium in the FA Cup fifth round this Friday night, just days after their dramatic Premier League encounter.

Here is where to find English language live streams of Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool as we brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Molineux Stadium

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool kicks off on 6 Mar at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Rob Edwards has given Wolves fans something to cheer about, back‑to‑back wins over Aston Villa and Liverpool have shown real fight in their battle against relegation. The gap to safety is still nine points, and they’ve played more games than West Ham in 17th, so survival would take something extraordinary. Still, those victories have injected belief, and knocking Liverpool out of the FA Cup would only add to the momentum. Arne Slot’s side will come at them hard on Friday after a 2-1 defeat in Premier League action on Tuesday night, but Wolves won’t be a walkover. In a season full of setbacks, they’ve got a chance to create some bright memories - maybe even a cup run and a great escape.

Getty Images

For Liverpool, the story feels all too familiar. A 94th‑minute strike from Andre, helped by a miscue from Alisson Becker, condemned them to yet another late defeat. That makes five losses after the 90‑minute mark this season, more than any other Premier League side, with Fulham and Leeds also snatching injury‑time goals against them. It’s become a pattern: missed chances, a lapse at the end, and points slipping away. Mohamed Salah’s equaliser against Wolves came from a defensive mistake, and for a while it looked like they’d salvage a draw. But this campaign has been different for the defending champions - too many wasted opportunities, too many late heartbreaks.

Key stats & injury news

Wolves go into Friday’s tie with a fully fit squad as Hwang Hee-chan returns to selection after recovering from a calf strain he picked up against Chelsea in February.

Liverpool, though, have a tougher task. Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Florian Wirtz, Stefan Bajcetic, Wataru Endo, and Alexander Isak are all unavailable, forcing Arne Slot to shuffle his options.

Getty Images

Liverpool and Wolves met nine times in the FA Cup previously, with Wolves winning five and Liverpool winning three, and one match was a draw.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: