How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson: Date, time, fight card & more info

The WBC USA & WBO International super middle belts are up for grabs when two unbeaten fighters, Diego Pacheco and Steven Nelson, clash on Saturday, January 25, at the Chelsea Ballroom in The Cosmopolitan, Las Vegas. While it may be overly harsh to say that those titles are meaningless, what is crucial here is the impression and the progression made. The precociously talented Pacheco is the WBO’s No. 1 super middleweight contender, and he could be on the verge of a maiden world title shot should he pass this Las Vegas examination. There’s even talk of Pacheco going head-to-head with ring legend Canelo Alvarez if he maintains his meteoric rise through the ranks.

LA-born Pacheco was highly impressive with the gloves as an amateur, and he’s hit the ground running since turning pro and signing with Eddie Hearn's Matchroom Boxing USA in 2018. He searches for a 23rd straight success in this his sixth consecutive headlining contest. Pacheco was last seen KO’ing Maciej Sulecki with a sickening body shot back in August, his 18th stoppage victory in total. It definitely impressed the ESPN watchers in the crowd, as they now rate Hearn’s man as No. 2 in their list of the top fighters under 25, second only to another Matchroom hotshot, Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez.

Diego Pacheco may only be 23, but it shows how much experience he has under his belt already that although he’s 13 years younger than Steven Nelson, he’s boxed 8 more rounds professionally than his senior opponent (92 vs 84). Nelson has strung together a lengthy winning streak himself, going 20-0 since his ring debut in 2016. He’s been waiting a fair while to land a big fight and a shot at glory, but this could prove to be a step too far. Nelson, though, who’s a long-time friend of Terence Crawford, does have an impressive stoppage tally, too, and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez became his 16th KO victim last summer.

Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson tops a bumper night of action in Las Vegas, Matchroom’s first American promotion of 2025. Also on the card, Cuba’s Andy Cruz defends his IBF International lightweight title against Omar Salcido Gamez. Another highlight sees Ernesto Mercado pitted against the former two-weight world champion Jose Pedraza.

Let GOAL show you all you need to know about the action that awaits at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, including the full card details and how you can watch all the live encounters.

When will Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson take place?

Date Saturday, January 25 Location The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom, Las Vegas, USA Time The DAZN show starts at 7 pm ET / 12 am GMT (Sunday) Main event ring walks (approx) 11 pm ET / 4 am GMT (Sunday)

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, more commonly referred to as The Cosmopolitan or The Cosmo is a casino and hotel complex on the Las Vegas Strip that was opened in December 2010. The resort also contains a 3,200-seat performance theatre plus numerous restaurants. The entertainment theatre known as the Chelsea Ballroom underwent further improvements, with Bruno Mars re-opening the venue in December 2013 with his residency show, Bruno Mars, at The Chelsea, Las Vegas. The Cosmo also started staging boxing cards in the same year and has done so more regularly since 2022, with the current WBO World cruiserweight champion, Gilberto Ramirez, having fought there twice.

How to watch Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson

Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson will be streamed live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe. You can subscribe to DAZN in the US for $19.99 (£14.99 in the UK), committing you to an entire year of action. A flexible pass worth $29.99 (£24.99 in the UK) is also available and can be cancelled anytime. You can also pay $224.99 (£119.99 in the UK) for the year upfront, the lowest cost option.

Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super middleweight Diego Pacheco vs Steven Nelson Lightweight Andy Cruz vs Omar Salcido Gamez Super lightweight Ernesto Mercado vs Jose Pedraza Super lightweight Leonardo Rubalcava vs Israel Mercado Lightweight Harley Mederos vs Arturo de Isla

Diego Pacheco professional boxing stats

Age: 23

23 Height: 6' 4" / 193 cm

6' 4" / 193 cm Reach: 79.1" / 201 cm

79.1" / 201 cm Total fights: 22

22 Record: 22-0-0

22-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 82

Steven Nelson professional boxing stats