How to watch Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2: Date, time, fight card & more info

We were all left craving more when the final bell rang at the end of the epic first encounter between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol in Saudi Arabia last October. Thankfully, we haven’t had to wait too long to see two of the most incredible light heavyweights of this generation reignite their rivalry. Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 takes place on Saturday, February 22, at the same venue as the first encounter - the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. All four major light heavyweight world title belts are back on the line, and we are salivating at the prospect already.

While the first match-up between Beterbiev and Bivol was a memorable one, the shine was taken off the bout a tad, with a vocal number surprised by the judges’ cards, despite Beterbiev’s strong finish. It was a close fight, and although one judge scored it a draw, the other two ringside markers gave it to Beterbiev, one by 4 rounds, hence the majority decision win. In claiming victory, the Montreal resident became the first undisputed light-heavyweight champion since Roy Jones Jr. held all the belts in 2002.

Both men have scores to settle from the first encounter. Bivol is gunning for revenge, having lost his IBO world light heavyweight belt and his unbeaten record. Beterbiev, on the other hand, claimed the victory and all the belts, but he failed to win by stoppage for the first time in his career & he didn’t convince the boxing world that he was the best.

Riyadh’s February 22 card is vying for being the best card staged ever. Beterbiev v Bivol 2 may be the headline attraction, but there’s a glittering array of gems throughout the night. There are three additional world title fights: Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker, Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz & Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield. If that’s not enough, three ‘interim’ belts are up for grabs in the following match-ups: Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov, Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel and Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith.

Let GOAL tell you everything you need to know ahead of the boxing bonanza from Saudi Arabia, including full card details, what time Beterbiev vs Bivol 2 is due to get underway and how you can watch or stream all the live action.

When will Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 take place?

Date Saturday, February 22 Location Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Time PPV broadcasts are expected to begin at 7 PM GMT, 2 PM ET and 10 PM Arabia Standard Time Main event ring walks (approx) 11 PM GMT, 6 PM ET and 2 AM Arabia Standard Time - Sunday

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol return to the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which staged their first encounter, too. The venue only opened its doors in 2023, and Dmitry Bivol fought on the first boxing card held there, beating Lyndon Arthur to claim the IBO light heavyweight world title (December 2023).

As well as hosting the first Beterbiev vs Bivol fight, the Kingdom Arena was also the venue for both Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight thrillers last year (May 18 & Dec 21). Away from boxing, the Saudi Pro League football side, Al Hilal, has played fixtures regularly at the arena since the start of January last year, and it can seat 30,000 spectators when set up in its football configuration.

How to watch or stream Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2

DAZN PPV, Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office will all broadcast Beterbiev v Bivol in the UK. DAZN have priced the event at £19.99. Depending on which PPV you purchase, you can live stream the card on either the DAZN app, discovery+ or Sky Sports Box Office app. The Riyadh card is also available worldwide on DAZN PPV and can be bought for $25.99 in the United States.

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol 2 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Light heavyweight (IBF, IBO, WBC & WBO titles) Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Heavyweight (IBF title) Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker Middleweight (WBC title) Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz Lightweight (WBC title) Shakur Stevenson vs Floyd Schofield Super welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov Heavyweight Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel Light heavyweight Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith

Artur Beterbiev professional boxing stats

Age: 39

39 Height: 6' 0" / 182 cm

6' 0" / 182 cm Reach: 72.8" / 185 cm

72.8" / 185 cm Total fights: 21

21 Record: 21-0-0

21-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 95

Dmitry Bivol professional boxing stats