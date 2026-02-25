How to watch today's Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Monaco kick-off time

Champions League - Final Stage Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco will kick off at 25 Feb 2026, 20:00.

Match Preview

In a rare all-French showdown on the European stage, Paris Saint-Germain welcomes AS Monaco to the Parc des Princes tonight for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off.

The Parisians hold a narrow 3-2 aggregate lead after a chaotic first leg at the Stade Louis II, where they overturned an early two-goal deficit to seize control of the tie.

The first leg was a "Concacaf-style" thriller in Europe. Monaco raced into a 2-0 lead within the first 25 minutes, but the dismissal of Aleksandr Golovin turned the tide. PSG's young star Désiré Doué led the comeback, helping the capital club secure three vital away goals.

