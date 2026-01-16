Ligue 1 serves up a heavyweight encounter as Paris Saint-Germain welcome Lille to the Parc des Princes in a fixture that could have significant implications at the top end of the table. While PSG continues their pursuit of domestic dominance, Lille arrives in Paris determined to disrupt the champions’ rhythm and strengthen their own ambitions for European qualification.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Paris Saint-Germain vs Lille kick-off time

Ligue 1 - Ligue 1 Parc des Princes

Today's game between Paris Saint-Germain and Lille will kick off at 3 pm ET and 8 pm GMT.

Match context

This clash brings together two of France’s most tactically refined sides, promising a contest shaped as much by discipline and structure as by individual brilliance. PSG enter the fixture as favourites, backed by their formidable home record and depth of talent across the pitch. The Parisian side are a point below Lens in the table despite beating Paris FC 2-1 in their previous league fixture.

Luis Enrique’s men have won four straight Ligue 1 encounters at the Parc des Princes while dropping points in only one of their last nine home games in this competition. Their approach underlines dominance in possession, quick ball circulation, and the ability to create chances through both central combinations and wide overloads.

At home, PSG typically dictates tempo from the outset, pinning opponents deep and forcing defensive mistakes. The challenge, however, often lies in breaking down well-drilled defensive blocks — something Lille are likely to deploy effectively.

Lille travel to Paris with a belief built on organisation and collective discipline. Their success in recent seasons has been founded on a compact defensive shape, intelligent pressing triggers, and rapid attacking transitions. They are currently fourth on the table after a 2-0 home defeat versus Rennes last time out, and will be desperate to return to winning ways, albeit against one of the best teams in the league.

Bruno Genesio’s side are comfortable ceding the ball and waiting for opportunities to exploit space. Their ability to break quickly through midfield and attack open channels makes them especially dangerous against teams that push high up the pitch.

Les Dogues are looking to take points in consecutive Ligue 1 outings against PSG for the first time since their title-winning campaign in the 2020-21 season, collecting a 1-1 result the last time they met them in Lille earlier this season.

Team news & squads

PSG have historically dominated this fixture. Across their meetings, PSG have won substantially more games than Lille, with Les Dogues having far fewer victories and a number of draws. In the last several Ligue 1 encounters, PSG have the edge with multiple wins and a couple of draws. For example, PSG beat Lille 4-1 in March 2025, and the sides drew 1-1 in October 2025. The match has also historically produced a healthy number of goals, with PSG scoring significantly more overall than Lille in their head-to-head history.

