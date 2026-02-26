Goal.com
Europa League
team-logoNottingham Forest
City Ground, Nottingham
team-logoFenerbahce
Renuka Odedra

How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Europa League match between Nottingham Forest and Fenerbahce, as well as kick-off time and team news

Here is where to find English language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAParamount+
UKTNT Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiabeIN Sports Malaysia
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce kick-off time

crest
Europa League - Final Stage
City Ground, Nottingham

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Fenerbahce will kick-off at 26 Feb 2026, 20:00.

Match Preview 

Nottingham Forest vs FenerbahceGetty Images

Last week in Istanbul, Forest delivered a statement performance under new head coach Vítor Pereira, dismantling his former club with a clinical 3–0 win. Goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus, and captain Morgan Gibbs-White have given the Premier League side a massive cushion.

For Fenerbahçe, the task is mountainous. They arrive in the East Midlands needing to score at least three times against a Forest side that has kept clean sheets in their last three home European fixtures.

Team news & squads

Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce Probable lineups

Nottingham ForestHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestFB
27
S. Ortega
5
Murillo
31
N. Milenkovic
3
N. Williams
34
O. Aina
8
E. Anderson
21
O. Hutchinson
6
I. Sangare
7
C. Hudson-Odoi
10
M. Gibbs-White
19
I. Jesus
13
T. Cetin
67
E. Uregen
14
Y. Demir
18
M. Muldur
27
N. Semedo
21
M. Asensio
17
N. Kante
6
M. Guendouzi
9
K. Akturkoglu
45
D. Nene
26
S. Cherif

4-2-3-1

FBAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • V. Pereira

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Tedesco

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

NFO
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

FB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

NFO

Last match

FB

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

3

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

