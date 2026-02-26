How to watch today's Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here is where to find English language live streams of Nottingham Forest vs Fenerbahce as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Today's game between Nottingham Forest and Fenerbahce will kick-off at 26 Feb 2026, 20:00.

Last week in Istanbul, Forest delivered a statement performance under new head coach Vítor Pereira, dismantling his former club with a clinical 3–0 win. Goals from Murillo, Igor Jesus, and captain Morgan Gibbs-White have given the Premier League side a massive cushion.

For Fenerbahçe, the task is mountainous. They arrive in the East Midlands needing to score at least three times against a Forest side that has kept clean sheets in their last three home European fixtures.

NFO Last match FB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Fenerbahce 0 - 3 Nottingham Forest 3 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

