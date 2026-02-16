Macclesfield will be aiming to produce another big upset when they host Brentford, fresh off their historic giant-killing of FA Cup holders Crystal Palace.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Macclesfield vs Brentford, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Macclesfield vs Brentford kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup The Moss Rose

Macclesfield and Brentford will kick off on 16 Feb 2026 at 19:30 GMT and 14:30 EST.

Match Preview

Getty Images

Macclesfield are riding a wave of momentum on a three-match unbeaten run, having secured victories in each of their last three games, as they target a fourth straight win against Brentford.

The Silkmen, fresh from their historic giant-killing upset that eliminated FA Cup holders and Premier League rivals Crystal Palace in the previous round, will draw huge inspiration from that seismic achievement when hosting the improving Bees at Leasing.com Stadium.

However, Brentford, who remain undefeated in their last three matches across all competitions, will approach the tie with extra caution against the FA Cup giant-killers Macclesfield.

The Bees comfortably progressed past Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in the previous round and will be full of confidence as they look to dispatch another lower-league opponent and keep their cup run alive.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Macclesfield have Danny Elliott unavailable due to injury and Josh Kay suspended after accumulating yellow cards in the FA Cup.

Brentford, on the other hand, have Fábio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo, and Josh Dasilva on their injury list, with Kevin Schade suspended.

However, the historical record between the original Macclesfield Town (which folded in 2020) and Brentford consists of four League Two matches from 2007–2009.

Each side claimed two victories and no draws—Macclesfield Town winning both home games (1-0 in 2007 and 2-0 in 2009), while Brentford took both away fixtures (1-0 in 2008 and 1-0 later in 2008).

Team news & squads

Macclesfield vs Brentford Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Rooney Probable lineup Substitutes Manager K. Andrews

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

