A titanic clash between Liverpool and Manchester City headlines the Premier League's matchday 25 action as the Reds look to derail the Citizens' title charge.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Liverpool vs Manchester City, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Liverpool vs Manchester City kick-off time

Liverpool and Manchester City will kick off on 8 Feb 2026 at 16:30 GMT and 11:30 EST.

Match Preview

Liverpool are targeting a third successive victory after back-to-back wins over Qarabag and Newcastle United, where they netted an impressive 10 goals combined and conceded just once. However, the Reds currently sit in sixth place in the Premier League. The champions will be eager to claim a big scalp against Manchester City at Anfield to boost their push toward the top four.

City, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to four matches by defeating Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, securing their spot in the final against Arsenal. Currently sitting second in the Premier League, the Citizens will be desperate for a victory at Anfield to close the gap on leaders Arsenal and intensify the title race.

Injuries, key stats

Liverpool currently have several key players sidelined, including Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni, Alexander Isak, Jeremie Frimpong and Stefan Bajcetic, but Joe Gomez could make his return from an injury after missing two games.

City also has their injury problems as Jeremy Doku, Josko Gvardiol, Savinho and Mateo Kovacic are sidelined, while John Stones and Bernardo Silva are both doubtful.

The Citizens ended their four-match winless streak against Liverpool with a commanding 3-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium in November.

The Reds had been unbeaten in their previous two league meetings with City (two wins and two draws) before suffering that heavy defeat at the Etihad Stadium.

This fixture marks the 200th meeting between the two clubs in all competitions, with Liverpool holding the overall edge, winning 95 games compared to City's 53, plus draws.

