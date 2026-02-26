It's the last-chance saloon for Kaizer Chiefs as their title chances are all but extinguished ahead of a meeting with Orlando Pirates. The Soweto Derby is arguably Africa's biggest.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates kick-off time

Kaizer Chiefs vs Orlando Pirates kicks off on 28 Feb 2026 at 15:30 CAT.

Soweto Derby match preview

Rewind a couple of weeks, and both Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates were optimistic about their Betway Premiership title chances. Now things don't look so good. Sundowns haven't been at their imperious best, but still lead the way at the summit ahead of Pirates, but only by virtue of goals scored. Both sit on 38 points, and both have a goal difference of +19.

Pirates picked an awfully inopportune time to produce a lacklustre display and fall to only their third defeat of the season, against Sundowns of all people, on February 18th. Before that, their only other two reverses came all the way back in August 2025.

Last-chance for the Sea Robbers to end their drought?

Failure to collect all three points here would sow further seeds of doubt in the Pirates dressing room about their chances of ending a 14-year league title drought. Sundowns' chokehold on the crown has been firm for eight seasons running.

Silverware is still forthcoming for Orlando Pirates

The Sea Robbers have become cup specialists in recent campaigns, and this season is no exception. They've already scooped the MTN8 and Carling Knockout this term. However, defeat to the Brazilians and a humiliating penalty shootout Nedbank Cup exit against Casric Stars have seen pundits ask some uncomfortable questions about their big match temperament. It's not all doom and gloom for Abdeslam Ouaddou's Buccaneers, though. A win against Chiefs would send them top before Sundowns host an impressive Sekhukhune outfit a day later.

Kaizer Chiefs fluff their lines against Stellies

Chiefs failed to leapfrog Sekhukhune into third with a defeat to Stellenbosch in midweek. The Winelands side have Chiefs' number, beating them three times on the bounce, including twice this month, that aforementioned league defeat and on February 4th in the Nedbank. If Chiefs collect three precious points here, they'll cut the gap to the top to five points. If they don't, their title chances don't exactly go up in smoke, but they become increasingly remote. South African football comes to a standstill once more for its grandest occasion.

Key stats

Orlando Pirates have won the last four Premiership Soweto derbies, but Chiefs beat the Buccaneers in last season's Nedbank Cup final.

Relebohile Mofokeng has three goals and two assists in his last four league appearances.

Team news & squads

