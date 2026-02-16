Girona, aiming to snap out of their recent inconsistent form and mid-table struggles, will look to upset league-leading FC Barcelona and derail their La Liga title pursuit.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Girona vs Barcelona, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Girona vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadi Municipal de Montilivi

Girona and Barcelona will kick off on 16 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Girona extended their winless streak to three games after a draw against Sevilla in their latest outing.

Currently sitting in mid-table in La Liga—comfortably clear of the relegation zone—a win over Barcelona would further solidify the Michel-led side's position and provide a much-needed boost away from any bottom-three concerns.

However, Girona face a tough challenge against Barcelona, who are eager to return to winning ways after Atletico Madrid ended their six-match unbeaten run with a heavy defeat in the midweek Copa del Rey semi-final first leg clash.

Barca sit second in La Liga—two points behind leaders Real Madrid and Hansi Flick's side, who have a game in hand, will reclaim top spot with a victory at Estadi Montilivi.

Injuries, key stats

Marc-André ter Stegen, Donny van de Beek, Portu, Álex Moreno, Juan Carlos, and Ricard Artero are all on Girona's injury list, with Azzedine Ounahi a doubt.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have several key players unavailable due to injuries—including Gavi, Andreas Christensen, and Pedri, while Raphinha and Marcus Rashford are rated as major/minor doubts.

Barcelona remain undefeated in their last three encounters with Girona, having won all three matches.

Barca average high shots on goal and big chances created (led by players like Lamine Yamal with 20 big chances created league-wide).

While Girona have one of the weaker top-half defences, they concede frequently and struggle for clean sheets.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

