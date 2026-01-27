Serie A relegation strugglers Fiorentina host high-flying Como in the Coppa Italia with a place in the quarterfinals at stake.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Fiorentina vs Como, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

Fiorentina vs Como kick-off time

Fiorentina vs Como will kick off on 27 Jan 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Fiorentina recently stitched together an impressive run of four matches unbeaten in the league to ease their relegation worries, but that run snapped at the weekend with a 2-1 defeat to Cagliari. Como has different ambitions altogether, winning five of their last seven and only losing one in that sequence that includes an impressive 3-0 win at Lazio and a 6-0 drubbing of Torino at the weekend. They're sixth in the league and look good for a European place under coach Cesc Fabregas. The winner of this round of 16 clash will meet Napoli in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals.

Getty Images

Injury news & key stats

With Moise Kean sidelined by an ankle problem - and Edin Dzeko departed - Roberto Piccoli could lead the line for Fiorentina. Long-term absentee Tariq Lamptey will also miss out.

Como are still missing Assane Diao, Alvaro Morata and Edoardo Goldaniga, but Jayden Addai was back on the bench against Torino.

Como has won each of the last two meetings between these sides.

The away side on the day has won each of the last three H2Hs.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Fiorentina vs Como Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager P. Vanoli Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Fabregas

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

