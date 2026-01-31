Barcelona will be out to maintain their lead over their arch-rivals, Real Madrid, in the batte for the La Liga title when they play host to struggling Elche.

Elche vs Barcelona kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga Estadio Martinez Valero

Elche and Barcelona will kick off on 31 Jan 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match preview

Elche are enduring a five-match winless run, consisting of two draws and three defeats, having lost at Levante in their most recent La Liga fixture. Despite their recent struggles, Eder Sarabia's side are placed comfortably in the 11th spot in the league standings and a win over Barcelona would see them move further away from the relegation zone.

However, Elche will be up against Barcelona, who have won each of their last three matches, including an emphatic victory over Real Oviedo in their last La Liga match. Barca are placed at the top of the La Liga standings - a point above second-placed Real Madrid, who are enjoying a five-match winning streak in the league and Hansi Flick's side cannot afford to drop points at Elche.

Injury news & key stats

Elche's current injuries include Hector Fort, Rafa Mir, Pedro Bigas, John Chetauya, Álvaro Nunez, and Josan, while their teammate Aleix Febas is suspended.

While Barcelona are expected to be without the injured trio of Gavi, Andreas Christensen, and Pedri, but the La Liga champions have no suspension issues.

In Head-to-Head stats, Barcelona have won each of their last 11 matches across all competitions against Elche, who have failed to beat Barca since 1974.

