Out of sorts Crystal Palace vs title challengers Aston Villa in the Premier League: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palace, winless in the Premier League since 7 December, take on Aston Villa, a side with nine wins in their last 10, and who are rightly being called title contenders.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Peacock
|UK
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Stan Sport
|Canada
|DAZN Canada
|India
|JioStar
|South / Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|Malaysia
|Astro
|Middle East
|beIN Sports MENA
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa kick-off time
Today's game between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa will kick off on 7 Jan 2026 at 14:30 EST and 19:30 GMT.
Match context
Palace are now winless across all competitions in seven matches and are without a win at Selhurst Park since early November. After struggling early in the season, Villa striker Ollie Watkins is the main man again with four goals in his last three outings.
Interestingly, for all of their current form, Villa have found Palace to be a bogey side of late, losing five of the last six meetings.