Inter's quest for a domestic double faces a stern test in the shape of a Coppa Italia semi-final meeting with the Cesc Fabregas-managed Como.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Como vs Inter, as we bring you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch Como vs Inter with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Como vs Inter kick-off time

Como vs Inter will kick off on 3 Mar 2026 at 15:00 EST and 20:00 GMT.

Match preview

Como are back in the Coppa Italia semis for the first time since 1986, the year before current manager Cesc Fabregas was born. Their victims in the competition have been Südtirol, Sassuolo, Fiorentina, and Napoli on penalties in the quarter-finals. Como have only lost one of their last nine matches across all comps, but they have lost two of their last five on home soil.

Getty Images

Inter are continuing its march to the Scudetto crown, unbeaten in 15 Serie A matches, winning all of the last eight. A domestic double would ease some of the pain following their Champions League exit to surprise package Bodo Glimt after the Nerazzurri were runners-up in 2025 and 2023.

Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

Jayden Addai and Martin Baturina are unlikely to feature for Como, while Lautaro Martínez remains sidelined for Inter.

Getty Images

Nine-time Coppa Italia winners Inter last won the title in 2023, and fell at the semi-final hurdle last year against Milan.

The winners of this two-legged tie will meet either Lazio or Atalanta in the final in Rome on May 13th.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Como vs Inter Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Fabregas Probable lineup Substitutes Manager C. Chivu

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Como vs Inter today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: