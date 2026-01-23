Tottenham are enjoying their travels this season in the Premier League, so they might relish a trip to Burnley's Turf Moor.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Burnley vs Tottenham as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Burnley vs Tottenham for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Burnley vs Tottenham kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Turf Moor

Burnley vs Tottenham will kick off on 24 Jan 2026 at 10:00 EST and 15:00 GMT.

Match preview

Burnley will start to fret over their Premier League survival prospects, now eight points adrift of 17th-placed Nottingham Forestand safety. The Clarets are winless in a 13-match sequence in the league since beating Wolves back in October 2025, although Scott Parker's men have strung together a three-match unbeaten streak across all competitions, including a creditable 1-1 draw at Anfield against defending champions Liverpool last time out. Their goal was scored by former Tottenham academy talent Marcus Edwards.

Getty Images

Tottenham continue to be a Jekyll & Hyde side with contrasting results at home and away in the Premier League. Sitting 14th in the Premier League and nowhere near the European qualifying spots, they're sitting fifth in the Champions League league-phase and look poised to qualify for the round of 16. Thomas Frank's team have collected 18 (66.6%) of their 27 Premier League points on the road.

Getty Images

Injury news, suspensions, key stats

Burnley captain Josh Cullen recently sustained an ACL injury and is joined on the sidelines by Jordan Beyer (thigh), Zeki Amdouni (knee), Connor Roberts (Achilles) and Mike Tresor (ankle), while Zian Flemming and Joe Worrall are doubts.

Tottenham's talented teenage midfielder Lucas Bergvall faces another spell on the sidelines after sustaining an ankle injury. Ben Davies (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison (both knee), Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus and Richarlison (all thigh) are also ruled out for the visitors.

Spurs have won five consecutive H2Hs across all competitions, including four Premier League meetings. At the same time, they have only won two of their last 13 EPL games.

Getty Images

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Burnley vs Tottenham today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

>How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: