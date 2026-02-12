Brentford, aiming for a third straight victory, will seek to disrupt Arsenal's Premier League title chase in an eagerly awaited London derby.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Brentford vs Arsenal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brentford vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

Brentford and Arsenal will kick off on 12 Feb 2026 at 20:00 GMT and 15:00 EST.

Match Preview

Brentford have surged into form under head coach Keith Andrews, securing impressive away victories in their last two Premier League matches against Aston Villa and Newcastle United.

Currently sitting seventh in the table with strong momentum and three points behind sixth-placed Liverpool, the Bees could make a major statement in their top-six (or even higher) push with a win over Arsenal.

Getty Images

However, Brentford face an Arsenal side in pursuit of a fifth consecutive victory across all competitions, fresh from their dominant home win over Sunderland last weekend.

The Gunners sit atop the Premier League table with a three-point lead, and a triumph in the London derby at the Gtech Community Stadium would solidify Mikel Arteta's team's grip on first place.

Injuries, key stats

Getty Images

Arsenal will assess doubts over Bukayo Saka, Martin Ødegaard and Leandro Trossard ahead of the Brentford clash, with Mikel Merino and Max Dowman ruled out long-term, but there are no suspension issues for the Gunners.

Meanwhile, Brentford are without the suspended Kevin Schade, while Josh Dasilva, Fábio Carvalho and Antoni Milambo are ruled out by injuries. Arsenal loanee Reiss Nelson is ineligible against his parent club.

Arsenal boast an impressive nine-match unbeaten record against Brentford, comprising seven victories and two draws.

Both sides have been in top form recently: Brentford have collected 20 points from their last 10 Premier League matches.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have amassed 23, and these are the two highest tallies in the division over that stretch.

Team news & squads

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Brentford vs Arsenal today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belong on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: