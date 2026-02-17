Nashville opens up its 2026 campaign with a trip to Atletico Ottawa in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Atletico Ottawa vs Nashville SC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch and live stream Ottawa vs Nashville for free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Atletico Ottawa vs Nashville SC kick-off time

CONCACAF Champions Cup - CONCACAF Champions Cup Tim Hortons Field

Atletico Ottawa vs Nashville SC will kick off on 17 Feb 2026 at 20:00 EST and on 18 Feb at 01:00 GMT.

Match preview

Like Atleti, Nashville are coming off a silverware season, having lifted the 2025 U.S. Open Cup by defeating Austin FC 2-1 in the final.

Nashville also added the 30-year-old Argentine Cristian Espinoza to its roster after he scored 31 times in 154 matches for the San Jose Earthquakes. Reigning Canada Premier League champions Atlético Ottawa's young defensive unit will need to be wary of his experience and know-how.

Should Nashville advance past Ottawa in this two-legged affair, it will play conference rival Inter Miami CF — the team responsible for its 2025 MLS Cup, 2024 Champions Cup and 2023 Leagues Cup exits.

@NashvilleSC

Likely starting XIs

Atlético Ottawa: Innocent; Kozlovskiy, Abatneh, Cloutier; Antinoro, Aparicio, Castro, Assi; Villal, Tabla, Ennin.

Nashville SC: Willis; Najar, Palacios, Woledzi, Lovitz; Tagseth, Yazbek, Qasem; Espinoza, Surridge, Mukhtar.

Team news & squads

