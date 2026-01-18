This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Premier League
team-logoAston Villa
Villa Park
team-logoEverton
James Freemantle

How to watch today's Aston Villa vs Everton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Everton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aston Villa's supreme home form is one of the driving forces behind their title charge this season, and this Sunday, they come up against one of their former favourite sons. 

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Aston Villa vs Everton, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

USAUSA Network
UKSky Sports
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaFubo Canada
IndiaJioStar
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Aston Villa vs Everton free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new USA Network customers can access it with a free five-day trial. 

Aston Villa vs Everton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League
Villa Park

Aston Villa vs Everton kicks off on 18 Jan 2026 at 11:30 EST and 16:30 GMT. 

Match preview

Aston Villa have to win here to keep their unlikely title charge alive, after dropping five points in their last three league matches. Unai Emery's side drew 0-0 at Crystal Palace last time out in the league, but followed it up with a 2-1 win away to Spurs to eliminate them from the FA Cup. 

Everton lost their third-round FA Cup tie to Sunderland on penalties and have only won two of their last seven league matches, both against Nottingham Forest. 

Injuries, suspensions, key facts

Amadou Onana and Ross Barkley are out for Villa, while Boubacar Kamara is a doubt.

For Everton, Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are away with AFCON finalists Senegal. Carlos Alcaraz, Jarrad Branthwaite, Seamus Coleman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Tim Iroegbunam are all doubts, while Michael Keane is suspended.

Morgan Rogers has seven goals and four assists in the Premier League this season. 

Former Aston Villa star Jack Grealish, now on-loan at Everton from Man City, has six assists. 

Everton v Arsenal - Premier LeagueGetty Images

Team news & squads

Aston Villa vs Everton Probable lineups

Aston VillaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestEVE
23
E. Martinez
4
E. Konsa
22
I. Maatsen
14
P. Torres
2
M. Cash
8
Y. Tielemans
26
L. Bogarde
10
E. Buendia
7
J. McGinn
27
M. Rogers
11
O. Watkins
1
J. Pickford
15
J. O'Brien
16
V. Mykolenko
6
J. Tarkowski
2
N. Patterson
45
H. Armstrong
34
M. Roehl
37
J. Garner
7
D. McNeil
11
T. Barry
18
J. Grealish

4-3-3

EVEAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • U. Emery

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Moyes

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

EVE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

AVL

Last 5 matches

EVE

2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Win

5

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

