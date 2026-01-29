Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal can extend their lead over Al Ahli with a win here against the impressive outfit Al Qadsiah.
Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.
|USA
|Fubo USA
|India
|FanCode
|Middle East
|Thmanyah
How to watch anywhere with a VPN
If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.
A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. Click here for a step-by-step guide or, alternatively, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal kick-off time
Today's game between Al Qadsiah and Al Hilal will kick off on 29 Jan 2026 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.
Match preview
Al-Qadsiah claimed a 3-1 win over Al-Najma, their 12th win of the 2025-26 season, and it extends their current unbeaten run to eight matches. They've won their last seven.
Saudi Pro League leaders Al Hilal played out a surprise 1-1 draw against the bottom side Al Riyadh last time out, snapping their 21-game winning streak across all competitions.
Key stats, injury news
Theo Hernandez and Ruben Neves are one booking away from being suspended for Al Hilal.
Darwin Nunez has six goals and four assists for Al Hilal in 14 league appearances this term.
Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Al Qadsiah vs Al Hilal today
NordVPN
- Download & Install: Sign up to NordVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
- Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
- Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
- Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.
>How to watch on the Big Screen
Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:
- Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
- Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.