Al Hilal can open up a massive seven-point lead at the summit of the Saudi Pro League if they beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr in a blockbuster clash on Monday.

Here is where to find English-language live streams of Al Hilal vs Al Nassr FC, as GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the game today.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

How to watch and live stream Al Hilal vs Al Nassr free

If you're planning to watch the game from the United States, new Fubo customers can access it with a free five-day trial.

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr kick-off time

Today's game between Al Hilal and Al Nassr will kick off on 12 Jan 2026 at 12:30 EST and 17:30 GMT.

Match context

Simone Inzaghi's Al Hilal are on a tear, winning 10 consecutive league matches, most recently against the newly-promoted Al Hazem with goals from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Ruben Neves and Darwin Nunez.

Getty Images

Al Nassr are playing catch-up after a disappointing run of results, which has seen them lose their last two Saudi Pro League matches. It's surprising given that they started the campaign with 10 matches on the bounce. Ronaldo's Portugal teammate Joao Felix has six goals on the road this season.

Getty Images

Injury and team news

Al Hilal are still without Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, both still away at AFCON.

Al Nassr must do without Sadio Mane, also at AFCON. Mohamed Simakan (muscle) and long-term absentee Sami Al-Najei (knee) are out.

Team news & squads

Al Hilal vs Al Nassr FC Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager S. Inzaghi Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. Jesus

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings