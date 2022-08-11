How to get FIFA 23 Closed Beta access code, release date & what it is

Console gamers can get access to closed beta access codes for EA Sports’ FIFA 23

EA Sports is set to release the FIFA 23 Closed Beta codes, which will give players early access to the game ahead of its release on September 30.

It is common practice for the game developer to hand out a code to a some players which allow them to get their hands on the game before it is officially released. Simultaneously, it provides EA with the opportunity to fix any bugs that might have remained.

How to get the FIFA 23 Closed Beta access code

You must sign up for EA email notifications to get a chance to grab the FIFA 23 Closed Beta codes. To do so:

Go to your EA Account email preferences.

Confirm your email under Primary Email is correct.

Check the box under Manage your email preferences.

Click Update.

Closed Beta access is not available to everyone, but if you are one of the lucky ones you will get an email with the code. Sharing codes is not possible.

When does FIFA 23 Closed Beta access start & end?

FIFA 23 Closed Beta will be released on August 11, 2022 at 6pm BST (1pm ET / 10am PT).

Closed Beta access ends on September 1, 2022.

Which platforms is FIFA 23 Closed Beta available on?

Gamers with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 are eligible to play the game with the codes. The Beta is not available to players on Nintendo Switch, Stadia, or PC.

You also need to have an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold or PlayStation Plus to play.

Which countries are eligible for FIFA 23 Closed Beta?

The Closed Beta is only available to players in the United States and the United Kingdom. There may be some exceptions to this, based on certain feedback that EA Sports is looking to get.

What game modes are available to play in FIFA 23 Closed Beta?

FIFA 23 Beta will give you compulsory access to the following game modes.

Kick-off

Online Seasons

Online Friendlies

Practice Arena

Some players might also get access to FUT, Career Mode, Volta Football or Pro Clubs.

Does FIFA 23 Closed Beta progress carry over?

No, your progress in the Beta edition won’t carry over to the full game.

How to report a bug or send feedback to EA Sports?

EA Sports is eager to gather as much feedback as possible before the official launch of the game. So if you find a bug or have feedback you can share them in the FIFA 23 Closed Beta forums on Answers HQ.

Only people with access to the Closed Beta can use the forums. You’ll also need to sign in to your EA Account.