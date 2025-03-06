How to buy Sabrina Carpenter 2025 Tour tickets: UK tour dates, ticket prices, resale & more

Don’t miss out on securing a ticket to see one of the hottest musical acts on the planet

Following a breathtaking start to her first arena extravaganza, which kicked off in the United States last September, Sabrina Carpenter has arrived on European soil for the whirlwind second leg of her ‘Short n' Sweet’ tour. The amazing American artist has six stellar UK shows in the space of eight days, kicking off at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Thursday, March 6 and finishing at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Friday, March 14.

The multi-talented star, who has a jaw-dropping CV that includes songwriting, acting (big screen, TV and stage), and singing, of course, then heads to continental Europe for a whole host of further gigs before heading back to the UK in July two standout London dates at Hyde Park.

Sabrina Carpenter was born to rock the world. The niece of Nancy Cartwright, the voice behind Bart Simpson, first gained prominence starring on the Disney Channel series Girl Meets World in 2014. In the same year, she launched her debut single, ‘Can't Blame a Girl for Trying. ' She also released a succession of albums: Eyes Wide Open (2015), Evolution (2016), Singular: Act I (2018), and Singular: Act II (2019) under the same Disney-owned Hollywood Records label.

Carpenter’s singing career shot to stratospheric new heights though once she signed for Island Records in 2021. She launched her fifth album, Emails I Can't Send (2022), which included the standout singles 'Nonsense' and 'Feather'. Her worldwide profile was further boosted when she appeared as the opening act on a number of Latin American, Australian and Singaporean dates during Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’, which would become the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Sabrina Carpenter continues to go from strength to strength, and her sixth studio album which her current tour is named after, Short n' Sweet (2024), has produced a number of huge hits, ‘Espresso’, ‘Please Please Please’ and ‘Taste’. The 25-year-old from Quakertown (Pennsylvania) is causing a stir all over the planet, and is finally being recognised globally for her talents, picking up an MTV Video Music Award last year and further trinkets at the recent Grammys and Brit Awards.

Let GOAL bring you all the vital information about Sabrina Carpenter’s sensational ‘Short n' Sweet’ tour, including where you can get your hands on tickets, how much they cost and all the latest tour dates.

When is Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet tour?

Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her Short n' Sweet tour in September last year in Columbus, United States. The tour, which consists of 72 shows and will span 14 months, is scheduled to conclude in November this year in Los Angeles.

The UK leg of Carpenter’s current tour stretches over eight days, kicking off at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham on Thursday, March 6 and finishing at the Co-op Live in Manchester on Friday, March 14. The American star will be hitting both London (March 8 & 9) and Glasgow (March 11) in between. However, Carpenter will return to London this summer for two dates (July 5 & 6). Those gigs are part of the British Summer Time Hyde Park Festival.

Where to buy Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet tour tickets

If you have missed out on general sales of ‘Short n’ Sweet’ tour tickets on official sites, then you can always get hold of resales on StubHub. As always, the prices may be higher for resale sites, but if you’re a devoted ‘Sabrinator’ or a crazy ‘Carpenter’, they are the best option for securing highly sought-after tickets.

Just follow these steps on how to use StubHub, and you’ll be all set in no time.

Step 1: Create an account

It’s quick and totally worth it! Having an account lets you keep track of your purchases, so you always know what’s happening with your tickets. How to sign up: Head over to the StubHub International website. Click “Sign In” at the top of the page. When the login window pops up, scroll down and click “Sign Up”. Fill in your first and last name and email, and create a password – or make it even easier by signing up with Facebook, Google, or Apple. Hit “Sign Up”, and you’re good to go!

Step 2: Find the concert you want to go to

Just type the name of the artist in the search bar (or if you’ve got a specific city in mind instead, you can add that). You can use the filters under your profile icon to sort by city and date, so you can find a concert that fits your plans perfectly.

Step 3: Select your tickets

You'll see all available tickets once you’re on the artist’s page. These listings update all the time, so if you spot a good deal, don’t think twice – someone else might grab it first! When you’re ready, select the tickets you want and hit “Buy Now”.

Step 4: Time to check out

Before you lock in your purchase, take a quick moment to review all the details – especially the delivery method and estimated arrival date. Got a promo code? Click “Manage Discounts” to apply it. Now, choose your payment method: Credit or debit card, PayPal (instalments available if eligible), Apple Pay or Google Pay. Once everything looks good, confirm and hit “Buy Now”. That’s it! Your tickets are officially booked. You’ll get a notification once they’re ready or on their way. Enjoy the gig!

How much are Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet tour tickets?

When standard ticket prices for Sabrina Carpenter's Short n' Sweet Tour were first revealed, they generally started at around £70 and went up to £125, depending on what concert you were going to and where you were sitting/standing. On resale sites like StubHub, fans can secure seats from £198, with prices going up to £1090.

Presale ticket prices for Sabrina Carpenter's BST Hyde Park concerts in London this summer (July 5 & 6) range from £79.95 (general admission) to £594 (Great Oak Roof Garden).

Sabrina Carpenter’s Short n' Sweet Tour UK Dates