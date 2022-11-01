‘Less interested’ - How PSG superstar Messi confuses opponents & lulls them into a false sense of security

Thierry Henry has explained how Lionel Messi lulls opponents into a false sense of security by looking “less interested” at the start of games.

Argentine icon remains unplayable at times

Few can claim to have contained him

Former team-mate Henry explains why

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner boasts a remarkable ability to drift in and out of games, with the Argentine icon able to flick a switch at any point and make a decisive contribution to proceedings. Few have been able to contain the obvious threat he poses, with former Barcelona team-mate Henry of the opinion that an all-time great has looked back to his best at Paris Saint-Germain in 2022-23.

WHAT THEY SAID: World Cup winner Henry has told Prime Video France: “Most defenders get confused because Messi always seems less interested at the start of games and then he changes the pace. I've played with him a couple of years and this season, Messi is in frightening form.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following on from a relatively quiet debut campaign at PSG by his standards, Messi has registered 12 goals and 13 assists through 17 appearances for the Ligue 1 champions this season.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will be in Champions League action against Juventus on Wednesday, as they look to chase down an elusive European title, while Messi’s attention is starting to drift towards another shot at World Cup glory with his country.