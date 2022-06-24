How old is Lionel Messi? PSG star celebrates birthday as wife Antonela & team-mates pay tribute

The forward is celebrating his latest special day, as he eyes further success and looks toward the 2022 World Cup

It's another year older for Lionel Messi - and the Argentina star is hoping that his latest birthday will bring good tidings and great fortune over the next few months.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker signed off his first season in Ligue 1 with more silverware, adding a domestic title to his impressive resume, while he eyes World Cup glory at the end of the year with his country.

But just how old is Lionel Messi? GOAL takes a look...

How old is Lionel Messi?

The Argentine superstar turns 35 this week, celebrating his birthday on Friday.

He was born on June 24th, 1987, in the city of Rosario, in the province of Santa Fe.

Antonela Rocuzzo, PSG & the Champions League wish Messi happy birthday

With the forward notching up another year, it was his wife who led the way with well-wishes and congratulations for the forward.

Rocuzzo, who married Messi in 2017 and is the father of their three children, wished him happy returns in a picture posted to her Instagram profile.

Messi's current club PSG also chimed in with their wishes, posting a graphic of the player with a cake to their Twitter feed.

The official account of the UEFA Champions League - which Messi has won four times across his career, all with Barcelona - also hailed him on his special day.

GOAL also celebrated the forward's big occasion, and provided a handy reminder of just what he has won so far across his career - as the chance to complete his collection at the Qatar 2022 World Cup looms.

HAPPY 35TH BIRTHDAY TO LIONEL MESSI 🐐 pic.twitter.com/M4xN2YdhTX — GOAL (@goal) June 24, 2022

