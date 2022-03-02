Houston Dynamo sign Mexico star Herrera from Atletico Madrid

The Houston Dynamo have confirmed the signing of Hector Herrera on a pre-contract.

The Mexico international will join the MLS team when his contract at Atletico Madrid expires this summer.

Herrera had been linked with a move to Italian side Roma, but has opted to sign a deal with Dynamo that will run until the end of 2024.

What has been said?

Herrera will join the Texan side as a Designated Player pending his P-1 Visa being granted.

Majority owner Ted Segal told the club's website: “On behalf of the City of Houston and our loyal, passionate soccer fans, I’m honored to welcome Hector Herrera to Houston Dynamo Football Club.

“General Manager Pat Onstad and I have focused on identifying a difference maker for our club and Hector’s talents make him a perfect fit.

"As important, through this signing process I was heartened to hear Hector’s commitment to our club and the city of Houston, and I look forward to him becoming part of our community very soon.”

How has Herrera performed in Europe?



Herrera, 31, left Mexican side Pachuca in 2013 to join Portuguese giants Porto.

He spent six years with the club and won the Primeira Liga in 2018, as well as the Portuguese Super Cup on two occasions.

Article continues below

After making 245 appearances for Porto, he left to join Atletico in 2019 and helped the club to the 2020-21 La Liga title.

Injuries limited him to just 16 appearances in the Spanish top-flight that season and he has been in and out of the team in the current campaign, having played 15 times in the league.

Further reading